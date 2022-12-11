Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Phibro Animal Health (NASDAQ:PAHC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.21-$1.31 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.27. The company issued revenue guidance of $960.00M-$1.00 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $978.68 million.

Phibro Animal Health Stock Up 0.2 %

PAHC stock traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,714. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 3.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $513.95 million, a PE ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.80 and a beta of 0.58. Phibro Animal Health has a 12 month low of $11.75 and a 12 month high of $22.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.23.

Get Phibro Animal Health alerts:

Phibro Animal Health Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. Phibro Animal Health’s dividend payout ratio is 41.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Trading of Phibro Animal Health

Several analysts have commented on PAHC shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $22.00 to $17.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Phibro Animal Health from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Phibro Animal Health from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 19,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 3,424 shares in the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 3rd quarter valued at $351,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new position in shares of Phibro Animal Health in the 1st quarter valued at $327,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Phibro Animal Health by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 5,110 shares in the last quarter. 50.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Phibro Animal Health

(Get Rating)

Phibro Animal Health Corporation develops, manufactures, and supplies a range of animal health and mineral nutrition products for food and companion animals. It operates through three segments: Animal Health, Mineral Nutrition, and Performance Products. The company develops, manufactures, and markets products for poultry, swine, beef and dairy cattle, aquaculture, and dogs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phibro Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phibro Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.