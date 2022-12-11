Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,510 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Burney Co. boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 25.9% in the 1st quarter. Burney Co. now owns 8,633 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 25,085 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,333 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $3,590,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

COP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $134.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Argus lifted their price target on shares of ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.52.

Insider Transactions at ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total value of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COP stock opened at $110.02 on Friday. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $66.06 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $123.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $109.41.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 35.02%. The firm had revenue of $21.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 14.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.85%. This is an increase from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is presently 14.70%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. It primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. The company's portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

