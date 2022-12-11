Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Price Performance

Several research firms have weighed in on V. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $249.00.

Shares of V opened at $208.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.10. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

