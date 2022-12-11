Physicians Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,500 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its holdings in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC boosted its position in Visa by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after acquiring an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $512,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its position in Visa by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Price Performance
Shares of V opened at $208.70 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a PE ratio of 29.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $200.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $202.10. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $174.60 and a 1-year high of $235.85.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current year.
Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.
Visa Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.75%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
