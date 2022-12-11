Physicians Financial Services Inc. Raises Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Physicians Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 694 shares during the period. McDonald’s accounts for about 2.2% of Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Physicians Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,004,180 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $16,568,793,000 after buying an additional 1,039,187 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,117,531 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,265,463,000 after buying an additional 108,282 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,472,924 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,106,065,000 after buying an additional 2,136,776 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 77.8% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,849,583 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $950,418,000 after buying an additional 1,684,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in McDonald’s by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,809,197 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $941,938,000 after buying an additional 93,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on McDonald’s from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on McDonald’s to $280.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Barclays lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.48.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $272.04 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $262.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.92. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The company has a market cap of $199.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.26, a PEG ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 123.40% and a net margin of 25.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. This is an increase from McDonald’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.38. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 76.57%.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

Featured Stories

