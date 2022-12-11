Physicians Realty Trust Forecasted to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $1.08 Per Share (NYSE:DOC)

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) – Capital One Financial cut their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report released on Wednesday, December 7th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.08 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Physicians Realty Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.05 per share.

DOC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com cut shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.46.

Shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock opened at $14.89 on Friday. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $13.42 and a 52-week high of $19.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.48 and a 200-day moving average of $16.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. 92.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.18%. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

