Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by Castleview Partners LLC

Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) by 1,716.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,716 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 5.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 26,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 37.0% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 29,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $531,000 after buying an additional 7,900 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 103.7% in the second quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 146,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,653,000 after buying an additional 74,381 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Pinterest by 16.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 90,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,651,000 after buying an additional 12,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Pinterest by 1.5% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 13,145,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,716,000 after purchasing an additional 191,507 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pinterest

In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Evan Sharp sold 55,241 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $1,170,004.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,069.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Benjamin Silbermann sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.16, for a total transaction of $3,474,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,918,328 shares of company stock worth $46,420,441 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.58% of the company’s stock.

Pinterest Stock Performance

Pinterest stock opened at $23.16 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.90 and a beta of 0.98. Pinterest, Inc. has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $39.33.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $684.55 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $664.97 million. Pinterest had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 3.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PINS. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Pinterest from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Pinterest to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.68.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others; and provides video, product, and idea pins. It shows visual machine learning recommendations based on pinners taste and interests.

