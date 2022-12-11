Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance

NYSE:MHI opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the second quarter worth about $94,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $110,000. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $185,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund by 29.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,898 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 5,677 shares during the last quarter.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.

