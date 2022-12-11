Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI) Plans $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 13th will be given a dividend of 0.048 per share by the investment management company on Monday, December 19th. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 12th.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% per year over the last three years.
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Price Performance
NYSE:MHI opened at $8.96 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.11. Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $7.82 and a 12 month high of $12.30.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Company Profile
Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal securities. It seeks to invest in securities across the credit rating and maturity spectrum.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund (MHI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.