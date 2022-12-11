Pirate Chain 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $67,080.35 (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 4.6% higher against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00002064 BTC on major exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $69.01 million and $67,080.35 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pirate Chain alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.46 or 0.00264961 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.71 or 0.00085724 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00059912 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001269 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002902 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 194,860,631 coins. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pirate Chain is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Pirate Chain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pirate Chain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.