PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on AGS shares. TheStreet cut PlayAGS from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on PlayAGS from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th.

AGS opened at $5.17 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 12 month low of $4.21 and a 12 month high of $8.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.46, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The stock has a market cap of $195.22 million, a P/E ratio of -9.57 and a beta of 2.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.88.

PlayAGS ( NYSE:AGS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 28.50% and a negative net margin of 6.60%. The firm had revenue of $78.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.79 million. As a group, research analysts predict that PlayAGS will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Ap Gaming Voteco, Llc sold 8,208,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.00, for a total transaction of $41,040,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGS. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $27,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the second quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

