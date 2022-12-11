Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on PLRX. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $45.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. They set a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $41.25.

Pliant Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PLRX opened at $18.23 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $888.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 1.08. Pliant Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.96 and a twelve month high of $26.25. The company has a quick ratio of 13.99, a current ratio of 13.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

Pliant Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PLRX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.26 million. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,160.53% and a negative return on equity of 52.61%. As a group, analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,013.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 5,000 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.05, for a total value of $125,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 133,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,342,596.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 12,502 shares of Pliant Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total transaction of $281,795.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,013.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Pliant Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLRX. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 372.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 151,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 119,438 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 40.5% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 43,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 12,622 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 8.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 29,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 16.5% during the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 68,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 9,643 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.71% of the company’s stock.

Pliant Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

See Also

