Polymath One Day Volume Reaches $3.29 Million (POLY)

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 11th. Polymath has a market capitalization of $190.78 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Polymath was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Polymath token can currently be bought for $0.21 or 0.00001204 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Polymath has traded down 5.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Polymath alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0951 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.57 or 0.00452665 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00021895 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002179 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.17 or 0.00018500 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 29.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000430 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Polymath Token Profile

Polymath (POLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 4th, 2015. Polymath’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 924,998,413 tokens. Polymath’s official Twitter account is @polymathnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Polymath is blog.polymath.network. The Reddit community for Polymath is https://reddit.com/r/polymathnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Polymath’s official website is www.polymath.network.

Buying and Selling Polymath

According to CryptoCompare, “Polymath (POLY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Polymath has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 924,998,413 in circulation. The last known price of Polymath is 0.208128 USD and is up 0.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 80 active market(s) with $2,903,451.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.polymath.network/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polymath directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polymath should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Polymath using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Polymath Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Polymath and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.