Presearch (PRE) Price Reaches $0.0387 on Major Exchanges

Presearch (PRE) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. One Presearch token can now be purchased for $0.0387 or 0.00000226 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Presearch has a market capitalization of $15.35 million and approximately $62,546.61 worth of Presearch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Presearch has traded up 1% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Presearch Token Profile

Presearch launched on July 7th, 2017. Presearch’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 396,578,435 tokens. The official website for Presearch is www.presearch.io. The Reddit community for Presearch is https://reddit.com/r/presearchcommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Presearch’s official Twitter account is @presearchnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Presearch is presearch.medium.com.

Presearch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Presearch is an open, decentralized search engine that rewards community members with Presearch tokens for their usage, contribution to, and promotion of the platform.”

