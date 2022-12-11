PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on PSMT. Scotiabank lowered shares of PriceSmart from a sector outperform rating to a sector perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $96.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

PriceSmart stock opened at $65.86 on Thursday. PriceSmart has a twelve month low of $56.29 and a twelve month high of $88.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.49 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.10.

PriceSmart ( NASDAQ:PSMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 10.85% and a net margin of 2.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis.

In other PriceSmart news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total transaction of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 552,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,099,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.06, for a total value of $580,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 552,870 shares in the company, valued at $32,099,632.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.28, for a total transaction of $604,946.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,153,755 shares in the company, valued at $183,800,841.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 64,421 shares of company stock valued at $3,966,681. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 3.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,896,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,810,000 after acquiring an additional 92,534 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of PriceSmart by 6.3% during the second quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,635,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,165,000 after buying an additional 96,803 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 2.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,471,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,424,000 after buying an additional 39,610 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of PriceSmart by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,136,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,443,000 after buying an additional 34,127 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in PriceSmart by 5.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,651,000 after buying an additional 47,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.08% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates U.S. style membership shopping warehouse clubs in the United States, Central America, the Caribbean, and Colombia. Its warehouse clubs sell locally and regionally sourced goods, essential goods, direct-from-farm fresh produce, private label consumer products, prepared foods, and fresh-baked goods under the brand name Member's Selection.

