Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Profire Energy (NASDAQ:PFIE – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Profire Energy Trading Down 6.1 %

NASDAQ PFIE opened at $1.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $50.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day moving average of $1.14. Profire Energy has a 1-year low of $0.85 and a 1-year high of $1.59.

Institutional Trading of Profire Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFIE. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Profire Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 84.1% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 70,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 32,185 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 106.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 135,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $175,000 after purchasing an additional 69,884 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Profire Energy by 2.5% in the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 469,984 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,000 after purchasing an additional 11,461 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.21% of the company’s stock.

Profire Energy Company Profile

Profire Energy, Inc, a technology company, provides burner, and combustion management systems and solutions for natural and forced draft applications in the United States and Canada. It primarily focuses on the upstream, midstream, and downstream transmission segments of the oil and gas industry. It also sells and installs its systems in Europe, South America, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia.

