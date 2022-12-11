Prom Price Hits $4.94 on Top Exchanges (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. Over the last seven days, Prom has traded 11.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Prom has a total market cap of $90.21 million and approximately $10.93 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can now be bought for about $4.94 or 0.00028799 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Prom alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00010750 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005743 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00036102 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00048288 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005794 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00020972 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.29 or 0.00240565 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003685 BTC.

Prom Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. Its launch date was May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.57085205 USD and is down -0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $2,030,186.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Prom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Prom and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.