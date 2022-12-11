Prom Price Tops $4.64 (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on December 11th. Prom has a market cap of $84.77 million and approximately $11.62 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Prom has traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Prom token can now be bought for approximately $4.64 or 0.00027035 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00011941 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005821 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00036298 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.13 or 0.00047312 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005800 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00021028 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00240642 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003678 BTC.

About Prom

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. Prom’s official message board is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official website is prom.io. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Prom Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 16,450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.87774388 USD and is up 6.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 34 active market(s) with $11,697,379.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

