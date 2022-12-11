Proton Price Down 3.8% This Week (XPR)

Proton (XPR) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. During the last week, Proton has traded 3.8% lower against the dollar. One Proton coin can now be bought for $0.0020 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Proton has a total market cap of $27.15 million and $1.12 million worth of Proton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Proton Coin Profile

Proton launched on March 22nd, 2020. Proton’s total supply is 13,951,555,712 coins and its circulating supply is 13,888,415,888 coins. Proton’s official message board is blog.protonchain.com. Proton’s official Twitter account is @protonxpr and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Proton is www.proton.org. The Reddit community for Proton is https://reddit.com/r/protonchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Proton Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Proton (XPR) is a new public blockchain and smart contract platform designed for both consumer applications and peer-peer payments. It is built around a secure identity and financial settlements layer that allows users to directly link real identity and fiat accounts, pull funds and buy crypto, and use that crypto seamlessly in apps.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Proton directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Proton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Proton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

