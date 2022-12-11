Pundi X (New) Market Cap Reaches $105.95 Million (PUNDIX)

Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last week, Pundi X (New) has traded up 5.5% against the dollar. One Pundi X (New) token can now be bought for about $0.41 or 0.00002389 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pundi X (New) has a total market capitalization of $105.95 million and approximately $37.06 million worth of Pundi X (New) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Pundi X (New) Profile

Pundi X (New)’s genesis date was June 29th, 2021. Pundi X (New)’s total supply is 258,491,637 tokens. Pundi X (New)’s official Twitter account is @pundixlabs. Pundi X (New)’s official message board is medium.com/pundix. The official website for Pundi X (New) is pundix.com.

Pundi X (New) Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pundi X (New) (PUNDIX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pundi X (New) has a current supply of 258,491,637.23. The last known price of Pundi X (New) is 0.40930209 USD and is up 5.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 51 active market(s) with $39,744,444.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pundix.com/.”

