QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) is Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s Largest Position

Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Rating) by 12.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 216,397 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,074 shares during the period. QCR accounts for about 5.0% of Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Elizabeth Park Capital Advisors Ltd. owned about 1.27% of QCR worth $11,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in QCR during the 1st quarter valued at about $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth about $179,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in QCR in the first quarter worth about $203,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in QCR by 122.9% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 3,842 shares of the bank’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 2,118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY purchased a new position in QCR in the second quarter worth about $227,000. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $64.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of QCR from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of QCR to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 21st.

Insider Transactions at QCR

QCR Stock Performance

In other QCR news, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.85 per share, for a total transaction of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other QCR news, CEO John H. Anderson bought 1,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $49.53 per share, for a total transaction of $52,947.57. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 38,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,890,262.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Brent R. Cobb bought 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.85 per share, with a total value of $199,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,266,538.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased 9,687 shares of company stock worth $475,234 over the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of QCRH stock opened at $49.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $52.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.31. QCR Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $47.23 and a 52 week high of $62.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $828.30 million, a PE ratio of 8.49 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

QCR Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.49%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.15%.

QCR Profile

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. The company also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

