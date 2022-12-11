Qtum Achieves Market Capitalization of $237.65 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $2.28 or 0.00013259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $237.65 million and $69.38 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Qtum has traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,270.91 or 0.07405930 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001829 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00035417 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00078604 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00058019 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001332 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0641 or 0.00000374 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00009884 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00025786 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001480 BTC.

Qtum Profile

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,447,258 coins. The official website for Qtum is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

