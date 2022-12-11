Qtum Market Capitalization Tops $237.30 Million (QTUM)

Qtum (QTUM) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. Qtum has a total market cap of $237.30 million and $48.45 million worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Qtum has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.27 or 0.00013253 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,268.80 or 0.07401479 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001810 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035110 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00077573 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.70 or 0.00056607 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0639 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00009751 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00025222 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001478 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS 3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 107,822,406 coins and its circulating supply is 104,448,274 coins. The Reddit community for Qtum is https://reddit.com/r/qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qtum’s official website is qtum.org. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @qtum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Qtum

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts.QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qtum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

