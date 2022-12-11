QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) Shares Purchased by First Republic Investment Management Inc.

First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,464,842 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 106,079 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of QUALCOMM worth $187,119,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 25.1% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,603 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 250,611 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $32,013,000 after purchasing an additional 27,910 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 19,049 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 133.4% in the 2nd quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 54,911 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,014,000 after purchasing an additional 31,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.5% in the 2nd quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. 71.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

QCOM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. HSBC initiated coverage on QUALCOMM in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $170.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $158.27.

QUALCOMM Stock Down 2.2 %

QCOM opened at $119.05 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $118.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $129.48. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a twelve month low of $101.93 and a twelve month high of $193.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $133.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.20.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $2.74. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.38 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 86.71% and a net margin of 29.27%. Research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other QUALCOMM news, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,009.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Alexander H. Rogers sold 5,591 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total transaction of $642,909.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,572 shares in the company, valued at $5,125,334.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider James J. Cathey sold 2,084 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.51, for a total value of $263,646.84. Following the sale, the insider now owns 917 shares in the company, valued at $116,009.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 36,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,489,834 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About QUALCOMM

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

