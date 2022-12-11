Quantfury Token Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $89.61 Million (QTF)

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on December 11th. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $8.96 or 0.00052186 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Quantfury Token has traded up 0.2% against the US dollar. Quantfury Token has a market cap of $89.61 million and approximately $3,988.49 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token launched on June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. The official website for Quantfury Token is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official message board is medium.com/@quantfury. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 8.96576709 USD and is up 0.35 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $8,582.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

