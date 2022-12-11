Quantum Private Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 45.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 965 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $462,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. United Bank grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 5,254 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,026,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.8% during the first quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 694 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale during the first quarter worth about $1,982,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 470.0% during the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 1,710 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $985,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 579 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

COST stock opened at $483.02 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $496.22 and a 200-day moving average of $501.25. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12-month low of $406.51 and a 12-month high of $612.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $214.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.51, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.72.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.12 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $72.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.90 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 28th were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 27th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 27.21%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total transaction of $483,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,606,142.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.65, for a total transaction of $716,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,287,267.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,500 shares of company stock worth $3,134,235. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $580.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $560.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $490.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $605.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $600.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $557.70.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

Featured Articles

