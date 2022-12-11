Quantum Private Wealth LLC Decreases Position in Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,401 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 847 shares during the quarter. Exact Sciences makes up 1.4% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exact Sciences were worth $2,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 1.5% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 351,473 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,574,000 after acquiring an additional 5,050 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences in the second quarter valued at $74,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 8.6% in the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 92,581 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,647,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 61.4% in the first quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 6,758 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $473,000 after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 4.0% in the first quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 13,552 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $948,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. 90.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EXAS shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exact Sciences from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Exact Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.86.

Insider Activity

Exact Sciences Trading Down 3.0 %

In related news, insider Everett Cunningham sold 16,872 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.37, for a total value of $529,274.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $585,175.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

EXAS stock opened at $44.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Exact Sciences Co. has a 1 year low of $29.27 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.78.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.10) by $0.26. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 22.10% and a negative net margin of 35.73%. The business had revenue of $523.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.78 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Exact Sciences Co. will post -3.82 EPS for the current year.

Exact Sciences Profile

(Get Rating)

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

