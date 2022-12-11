Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $1.34 Million Stock Holdings in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,450 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. HubSpot comprises approximately 0.8% of Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in HubSpot by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,097 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,331,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its position in shares of HubSpot by 2.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,244 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 77.6% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 1,243 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $590,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 9,114 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,328,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the 1st quarter valued at $355,000. 91.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.70, for a total value of $2,419,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 648,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,565,316. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 25,500 shares of company stock worth $7,429,680 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research reduced their target price on HubSpot from $370.00 to $350.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen decreased their price objective on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lowered their target price on HubSpot from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Monday, November 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $500.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $392.82.

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

