Quantum Private Wealth LLC Has $561,000 Stake in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 9.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $561,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its position in shares of American Tower by 11.8% during the second quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 210,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,795,000 after purchasing an additional 22,190 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its holdings in American Tower by 7.4% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 15,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,964,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in American Tower by 16.0% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in American Tower during the second quarter worth $1,879,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its holdings in American Tower by 27.5% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 19,680,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,944,107,000 after buying an additional 4,239,151 shares in the last quarter. 91.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on American Tower from $264.00 to $252.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. TheStreet downgraded American Tower from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on American Tower from $257.00 to $209.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Cowen reduced their price objective on American Tower to $279.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on American Tower from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $259.40.

American Tower Stock Up 0.7 %

American Tower Increases Dividend

AMT stock opened at $213.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $99.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.54. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $294.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $206.80 and a 200-day moving average of $238.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This is an increase from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 27th. This represents a $6.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.33%.

Insider Transactions at American Tower

In related news, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total transaction of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 157,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,231 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total transaction of $252,207.28. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,177,023.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Edmund Disanto sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.20, for a total value of $7,252,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,672,332. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

