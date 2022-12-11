Quantum Private Wealth LLC Purchases 398 Shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:SDVY – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,489 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF were worth $369,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SDVY. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 104.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,954,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,485,000 after purchasing an additional 999,654 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 839,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,396,000 after purchasing an additional 605,692 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 129.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 775,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,626,000 after purchasing an additional 437,948 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,412,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,382,000 after purchasing an additional 376,288 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF by 149.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 553,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,416,000 after purchasing an additional 330,974 shares during the period.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

SDVY stock opened at $26.67 on Friday. First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 1-year low of $22.77 and a 1-year high of $31.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $25.90 and its 200-day moving average is $25.60.

First Trust SMID Cap Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were paid a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%.

