Quantum Private Wealth LLC Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF (NYSEARCA:XHE – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC owned about 0.11% of SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF worth $417,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 153,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,258 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 72,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 3.6% during the second quarter. Spectrum Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 49,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,716 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 6.7% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 37,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,250,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 36,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,102,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XHE stock opened at $90.43 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $87.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.74. SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment ETF has a 12-month low of $78.53 and a 12-month high of $119.81.

