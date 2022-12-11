Quantum Private Wealth LLC Takes Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LLY. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and in the first quarter valued at $107,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $499,000. SILVER OAK SECURITIES Inc purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $239,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Eli Lilly and by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $348,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LLY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $369.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $436.00 to $446.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $372.71.

Eli Lilly and Stock Performance

NYSE LLY opened at $360.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $343.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.35. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $231.87 and a 1-year high of $375.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $352.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $327.38.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a $0.98 dividend. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.86%.

Insider Activity

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total transaction of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,666,555,618.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Alonzo Weems sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $326.23, for a total transaction of $214,006.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,267,298.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 149,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.54, for a total value of $49,934,778.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,624,546 shares in the company, valued at $34,666,555,618.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 620,386 shares of company stock valued at $212,234,083 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

