Quantum Private Wealth LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Quantum Private Wealth LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,906 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 338 shares during the period. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $769,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp raised its position in Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its position in Visa by 24.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 67,831 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $15,043,000 after purchasing an additional 13,424 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $512,000. Finally, Summit Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 10,678 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,368,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares in the company, valued at $27,699,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,080,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Visa Price Performance

Several research firms recently weighed in on V. Barclays decreased their price objective on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of Visa in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com lowered Visa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $249.00.

NYSE V opened at $208.70 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $393.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.86, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $200.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $202.10. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.75%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

