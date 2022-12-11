QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.29.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on QS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut QuantumScape from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $4.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Truist Financial started coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company.

QuantumScape Price Performance

QS opened at $7.11 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average of $9.63. QuantumScape has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $25.35. The company has a quick ratio of 25.68, a current ratio of 25.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 5.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QuantumScape will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Mohit Singh sold 6,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.51, for a total transaction of $51,390.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,794 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,232.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.18, for a total value of $517,466.30. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 400,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,474,515.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 184,572 shares of company stock worth $1,962,242 in the last three months. 13.73% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in QuantumScape during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,347,000. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the second quarter valued at about $122,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 16.6% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 577.5% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 40,613 shares during the period. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 46.9% in the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 32,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 10,462 shares during the period. 25.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuantumScape Company Profile

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Featured Stories

