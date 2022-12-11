Radio Caca (RACA) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $4.00 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a market capitalization of $70.11 million and approximately $4.00 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.22 or 0.01703848 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00015262 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00028592 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0922 or 0.00000538 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.02 or 0.00035124 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $303.23 or 0.01767996 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001361 BTC.

About Radio Caca

Radio Caca (RACA) is a token. Its launch date was May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Radio Caca’s official website is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

