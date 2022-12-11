Radio Caca (RACA) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.65 Million

Radio Caca (RACA) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on December 10th. One Radio Caca token can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radio Caca has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Radio Caca has a total market capitalization of $70.23 million and approximately $3.65 million worth of Radio Caca was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binamars (BMARS) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $290.56 or 0.01695173 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00014872 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000256 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00028743 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0916 or 0.00000534 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00035396 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $301.31 or 0.01757886 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001360 BTC.

Radio Caca Profile

Radio Caca (CRYPTO:RACA) is a token. It launched on May 16th, 2021. Radio Caca’s total supply is 431,418,233,271 tokens and its circulating supply is 329,873,771,074 tokens. The official website for Radio Caca is www.raca3.com. Radio Caca’s official message board is radiocaca.medium.com. Radio Caca’s official Twitter account is @raca_3 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Radio Caca is https://reddit.com/r/radiocacanft and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Radio Caca Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Radio Caca is the exclusive manager of Maye Musk Mystery Box (MPB) NFT and DeFi+GameFi vehicle for The USM Metaverse.”

