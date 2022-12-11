RAMP (RAMP) One Day Volume Reaches $120,560.37

RAMP (RAMP) traded up 32.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. One RAMP token can currently be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000597 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, RAMP has traded up 32.6% against the US dollar. RAMP has a market capitalization of $13.45 million and $120,560.37 worth of RAMP was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

RAMP Profile

RAMP was first traded on October 20th, 2020. RAMP’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 131,477,264 tokens. The official website for RAMP is rampdefi.com. RAMP’s official Twitter account is @rampdefi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

RAMP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RAMP DEFI proposes that the staked capital on the non-ERC20 staking blockchains be collateralized into a stablecoin, “rUSD”, which is issued on the Ethereum blockchain. Similarly, users on the Ethereum blockchain can mint “eUSD” by depositing their ERC20 stablecoins into RAMP’s eUSD liquidity pool.rUSD holders and eUSD holders can borrow, lend or exchange rUSD/eUSD freely, creating a seamless liquidity “on/off ramp” for users with capital locked into staking arrangements.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAMP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAMP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RAMP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

