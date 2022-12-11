Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD) Receives $63.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPD – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $62.93.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on RPD shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Rapid7 from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Rapid7 in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Rapid7 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded Rapid7 from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Rapid7 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th.

Rapid7 Price Performance

RPD opened at $32.91 on Tuesday. Rapid7 has a 1-year low of $26.49 and a 1-year high of $122.91. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.01 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.90.

Insider Activity at Rapid7

Rapid7 ( NASDAQ:RPD Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $175.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.13 million. Research analysts expect that Rapid7 will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 428,074 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corey E. Thomas sold 41,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $1,181,979.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,157,301.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Timothy M. Adams bought 2,500 shares of Rapid7 stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $30.00 per share, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,294 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,278,820. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Rapid7

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Rapid7 by 1.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,446,543 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $233,657,000 after acquiring an additional 64,816 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Rapid7 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,454,833 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,076,000 after buying an additional 243,040 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rapid7 by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,113,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,662,000 after buying an additional 160,922 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in Rapid7 by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,039,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,229,000 after buying an additional 99,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its position in Rapid7 by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,730,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $115,611,000 after buying an additional 77,350 shares during the last quarter.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc provides cyber security solutions. The company offers a cloud-native insight platform that enables customers to create and manage analytics-driven cyber security risk management programs. Its platform includes InsightIDR, an incident detection and response solution; InsightCloudSec, a solution that integrates posture management, workload protection, infrastructure entitlements management, infrastructure-as-code security, and Kubernetes protection; InsightVM, a vulnerability risk management solution that is designed to provide a way to collect vulnerability data, prioritize risk, and automate remediation; InsightAppSec, which provides application security testing that analyzes web applications for security vulnerabilities; and InsightConnect, a security orchestration and automation response solution that is used by security professionals.

