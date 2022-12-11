Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Recon Technology (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Recon Technology Trading Up 7.4 %

Shares of Recon Technology stock opened at $1.06 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.78. Recon Technology has a 12-month low of $0.50 and a 12-month high of $1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 8.35 and a current ratio of 8.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Recon Technology stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Recon Technology, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RCON – Get Rating) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 689,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,454 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 2.32% of Recon Technology worth $745,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.76% of the company’s stock.

Recon Technology Company Profile

Recon Technology, Ltd. provides hardware, software, and on-site services to companies in the petroleum mining and extraction industry in the People's Republic of China. The company offers equipment, tools, and other components and parts related to oilfield production and other energy industries; and develops and sells industrial automation control and information solutions.

