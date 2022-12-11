ReddCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $5,272.48 (RDD)

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on December 11th. In the last seven days, ReddCoin has traded 4.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. ReddCoin has a total market capitalization of $9.45 million and approximately $5,272.48 worth of ReddCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ReddCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0964 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.85 or 0.00453170 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00035252 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00021731 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00002172 BTC.

Counos Coin (CCA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005926 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001226 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.18 or 0.00018541 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000303 BTC.

ReddCoin Profile

ReddCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 2nd, 2014. ReddCoin’s total supply is 30,397,274,955 coins and its circulating supply is 30,399,022,287 coins. The Reddit community for ReddCoin is https://reddit.com/r/reddcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReddCoin’s official message board is www.reddcointalk.org. ReddCoin’s official Twitter account is @reddcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReddCoin’s official website is www.reddcoin.com.

ReddCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Reddcoin is trying to jump on the tipping bandwagon by making itself the social network donation go to default. A Scrypt coin with a 60 second block time and block retargeting using kimoto's gravity well. The coin also includes a 5% annual inflation after the 27.5 billion have been mined by PoW. Alongside Reddcoin includes an innovative proof of stake velocity algorithm.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReddCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ReddCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ReddCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

