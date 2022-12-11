renBTC Trading Up 2.2% Over Last 7 Days (RENBTC)

renBTC (RENBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 10th. One renBTC token can now be bought for about $17,346.50 or 1.00986437 BTC on popular exchanges. renBTC has a market cap of $62.10 million and approximately $58,390.53 worth of renBTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, renBTC has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

renBTC Token Profile

renBTC was first traded on May 26th, 2020. renBTC’s total supply is 3,580 tokens. renBTC’s official website is renproject.io. renBTC’s official message board is medium.com/renproject. The Reddit community for renBTC is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. renBTC’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

renBTC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “RenVM implements universal interoperability using the tokenised representation model. However, it introduces several advances that aim to solve many of the technical and economic problems in existing models.RenVM was created to replace the role of the trusted custodian with a decentralised custodian. This decentralised custodian is implemented using the RZL MPC algorithm, which can generate and manage ECDSA private keys without exposing them (not even to the machines that power RenVM). This improves on WBTC and imBTC by removing the need to trust a centralised custodian.renBTC (RENBTC) is a one for one representation of BTC on Ethereum via RenVM.Telegram”

