Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC) Shares Sold by Adelante Capital Management LLC

Adelante Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,050,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 47,190 shares during the period. Retail Opportunity Investments accounts for approximately 1.0% of Adelante Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Adelante Capital Management LLC owned about 0.84% of Retail Opportunity Investments worth $16,572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,314 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,685 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 21.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after purchasing an additional 11,868 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 45,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 4,676 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 53,260 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 25,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ROIC opened at $15.63 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.85. Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $20.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 150.00%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ROIC. TheStreet cut Retail Opportunity Investments from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Retail Opportunity Investments from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

