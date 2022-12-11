Reviewing AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH) and Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR)

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) and AdTheorent (NASDAQ:ADTH – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Volatility and Risk

Sabre has a beta of 1.78, suggesting that its stock price is 78% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AdTheorent has a beta of 0.91, suggesting that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Sabre alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Sabre and AdTheorent’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sabre -19.20% N/A -9.40% AdTheorent 24.38% 3.76% 2.40%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sabre 0 2 2 0 2.50 AdTheorent 1 2 5 0 2.50

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Sabre and AdTheorent, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sabre currently has a consensus target price of $7.67, indicating a potential upside of 25.89%. AdTheorent has a consensus target price of $5.44, indicating a potential upside of 226.01%. Given AdTheorent’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AdTheorent is more favorable than Sabre.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Sabre and AdTheorent’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sabre $1.69 billion 1.18 -$928.47 million ($1.50) -4.06 AdTheorent $165.37 million 0.88 $26.20 million $0.47 3.55

AdTheorent has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Sabre. Sabre is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AdTheorent, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

14.4% of AdTheorent shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Sabre shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AdTheorent shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

AdTheorent beats Sabre on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sabre

(Get Rating)

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiary, Sabre Holdings Corporation, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates as a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments. This segment also provides a portfolio of software technology products and solutions through software-as-a-service (SaaS) and hosted delivery models to airlines and other travel suppliers. Its products include reservation systems for carriers, commercial and operations products, agency solutions, and data-driven intelligence solutions. The Hospitality Solutions segment provides software and solutions to hoteliers through SaaS and hosted delivery models. Sabre Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Southlake, Texas.

About AdTheorent

(Get Rating)

AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc., a digital media platform, provides machine learning platform for advertisers and marketers in the United States and Canada. The company offers predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, and cross-environment map solutions, as well as Studio A\T. It serves pharmaceutical/healthcare, dining, retail, and travel and hospitality, as well as banking, financial services and insurance industries. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.