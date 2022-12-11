RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

RF Industries stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in RF Industries by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 81,018 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 20,508 shares during the period. AIGH Capital Management LLC increased its stake in RF Industries by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. AIGH Capital Management LLC now owns 512,037 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,692,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 10.3% in the first quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 128,684 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $928,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of RF Industries by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 36.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.

