RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the electronics maker’s stock.
RF Industries Trading Up 1.8 %
RF Industries stock opened at $5.20 on Wednesday. RF Industries has a one year low of $5.02 and a one year high of $8.71. The company has a market cap of $52.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.89 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.30 and a 200-day moving average of $6.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
RF Industries (NASDAQ:RFIL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 14th. The electronics maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. RF Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.81%. The business had revenue of $23.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RF Industries will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
RF Industries Company Profile
RF Industries, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets interconnect products and systems in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, RF Connector and Cable Assembly and Custom Cabling Manufacturing and Assembly.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RF Industries (RFIL)
