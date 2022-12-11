Ribbon Finance (RBN) Self Reported Market Capitalization Hits $82.94 Million

Ribbon Finance (RBN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Ribbon Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00001438 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Ribbon Finance has traded down 7.2% against the dollar. Ribbon Finance has a market capitalization of $82.94 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Ribbon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Ribbon Finance Profile

Ribbon Finance was first traded on May 24th, 2021. Ribbon Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 336,479,659 tokens. Ribbon Finance’s official Twitter account is @ribbonfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ribbon Finance’s official website is www.ribbon.finance. Ribbon Finance’s official message board is ribbonfinance.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Ribbon Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Ribbon Finance is a protocol that helps users access crypto structured products for DeFi. It combines options, futures, and fixed income to improve a portfolio's risk-return profile.RBN is a governance token that has a few primary use cases: Steward the development of the protocol & get community feedback on important parameters such as fee models; Align incentives between the Ribbon stakeholders (product creators, users, team), such as liquidity mining programs or grants and Unite all current and future Ribbon products under a single umbrella.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ribbon Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ribbon Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ribbon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

