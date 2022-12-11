RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

RiceBran Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:RIBT opened at $1.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $6.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.47 and a beta of 0.14. RiceBran Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.03 and a 12 month high of $9.00. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.31 and its 200 day moving average is $3.21.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RiceBran Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIBT. Arnhold LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 23.1% during the first quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 240,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 45,000 shares during the period. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in RiceBran Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 1,828.1% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 38,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 36,561 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in RiceBran Technologies by 54.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 528,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 185,700 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RiceBran Technologies

RiceBran Technologies, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty ingredient company. It focuses on producing, processing, and marketing of value-added healthy, natural, and nutrient dense products derived from rice and other small grains. The company converts raw rice bran into stabilized rice bran (SRB) and high value derivative products, including RiBalance, a complete rice bran nutritional package derived from further processing of SRB; RiSolubles, a nutritious carbohydrate and lipid rich fraction of RiBalance; RiFiber, a protein and fiber rich insoluble derivative of RiBalance; and ProRyza products, which includes derivatives composed of protein and protein/fiber blends.

Featured Stories

