Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $220.17 Million

Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Rocket Pool ETH has a market cap of $220.17 million and approximately $2.73 million worth of Rocket Pool ETH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rocket Pool ETH has traded up 1.5% against the dollar. One Rocket Pool ETH token can currently be bought for approximately $1,361.62 or 0.07947351 BTC on exchanges.

About Rocket Pool ETH

Rocket Pool ETH’s total supply is 161,698 tokens. The Reddit community for Rocket Pool ETH is https://reddit.com/r/rocketpool/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Rocket Pool ETH is rocketpool.net. Rocket Pool ETH’s official Twitter account is @rocket_pool and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rocket Pool ETH’s official message board is medium.com/rocket-pool.

Buying and Selling Rocket Pool ETH

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Pool ETH (RETH) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rocket Pool ETH has a current supply of 161,698 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Rocket Pool ETH is 1,361.09106785 USD and is down -1.27 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $1,234,840.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rocketpool.net/.”

