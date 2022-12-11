Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Shares Sold by Quantum Private Wealth LLC

Quantum Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 609 shares during the quarter. Quantum Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Automation in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. 79.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total value of $109,405.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Rockwell Automation news, VP John M. Miller sold 190 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $48,759.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,761 shares in the company, valued at $1,221,815.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 426 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.82, for a total transaction of $109,405.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,171.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,005,341. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ROK opened at $259.81 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $233.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.84 billion, a PE ratio of 32.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.46. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $190.08 and a fifty-two week high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.10. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. This is a positive change from Rockwell Automation’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.22%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $241.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $265.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Rockwell Automation from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.56.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

