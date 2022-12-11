Round Dollar Price Hits $13.97 on Top Exchanges (RD)

Round Dollar (RD) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 10th. One Round Dollar token can now be bought for approximately $13.97 or 0.00081520 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Round Dollar has traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Round Dollar has a market cap of $1.93 billion and approximately $71,794.29 worth of Round Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Round Dollar alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002027 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $948.72 or 0.05533891 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $86.43 or 0.00504278 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5,166.44 or 0.30142182 BTC.

About Round Dollar

Round Dollar was first traded on July 19th, 2021. Round Dollar’s total supply is 15,994 tokens. Round Dollar’s official Twitter account is @onecashwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Round Dollar’s official website is onecash.asia.

Buying and Selling Round Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “OneCash is a stablecoin centered global financial technology platform. Round Dollar (RD) is a synthetic stablecoin that anchors a basket of mainstream Asian currencies.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Round Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Round Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Round Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Round Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Round Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.