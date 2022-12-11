Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR) Receives $7.22 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Rover Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROVR – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.22.

ROVR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Rover Group to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Rover Group from $6.00 to $5.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,376,685.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Rover Group news, COO Brenton R. Turner sold 19,490 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $80,103.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,052,937 shares in the company, valued at $4,327,571.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Aaron Easterly sold 30,184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.11, for a total value of $124,056.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,254,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,376,685.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 53,475 shares of company stock valued at $219,782 over the last quarter. 36.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rover Group

Rover Group Price Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROVR. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Rover Group by 19.5% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 17,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,894 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 20.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 207,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after acquiring an additional 34,600 shares in the last quarter. Hawk Ridge Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $8,568,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Rover Group during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Rover Group by 3,841.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 769,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 750,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ROVR opened at $4.57 on Friday. Rover Group has a one year low of $3.14 and a one year high of $11.42. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $839.74 million, a P/E ratio of 114.25 and a beta of 1.40.

Rover Group Company Profile

Rover Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for pet care worldwide. It connects pet parents with pet providers who offer overnight services, including boarding and in-home pet sitting, as well as daytime services, such as doggy daycare, dog walking, drop-in visits, grooming, and training. The company is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Stories

