RSK Smart Bitcoin Price Up 1.2% Over Last Week (RBTC)

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. RSK Smart Bitcoin has a total market cap of $58.51 million and approximately $25,254.32 worth of RSK Smart Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, RSK Smart Bitcoin has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. One RSK Smart Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for $17,159.11 or 1.00030907 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17,153.81 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0967 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $77.22 or 0.00450162 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00021918 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.98 or 0.00874320 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00112198 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.20 or 0.00636574 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00254359 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 26th, 2018. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s total supply is 20,999,764 coins and its circulating supply is 3,410 coins. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official website is rsk.co. The Reddit community for RSK Smart Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/rootstock and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. RSK Smart Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @rsksmart.

