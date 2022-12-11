Rublix (RBLX) One Day Trading Volume Tops $6.36

Rublix (RBLX) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on December 10th. Rublix has a total market cap of $396,717.33 and approximately $6.36 worth of Rublix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rublix token can now be purchased for $0.0191 or 0.00000111 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Rublix has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Rublix Token Profile

Rublix’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,745,871 tokens. Rublix’s official Twitter account is @rublixdev and its Facebook page is accessible here. Rublix’s official message board is blog.rublix.io. The official website for Rublix is rublix.io. The Reddit community for Rublix is https://reddit.com/r/rublix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Rublix

According to CryptoCompare, “Rublix (RBLX) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Rublix has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 20,745,871.35607361 in circulation. The last known price of Rublix is 0.01913378 USD and is down -0.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $6.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rublix.io/.”

